Policeman Kills Another Innocent Nigerian

A police officer in Ogun State has reportedly shot dead a resident at Iyana Coker in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.



The police officer whose identity could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report was reported to have killed a young man in the area during an arguement.



An eyewitness, Kehinde Ogunyale, said that trouble started when the police officer and the young man whose identity could not be ascertained reportedly disagreed over an issue.



There was no clear reason as to what transpired between the deceased and the officer, residents have thronged the road to protest against this unlawful act.



The development resulted in a chaotic situation as aggrieved persons blocked the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and burnt tyres to stop movement of vehicles on both sides of the road.



When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.



Oyeyemi said he had not been briefed about the incident, adding that the officer belonged to the zonal intervention in the state.



He said he was still having sketchy information as of the time of filing this report .

