Police To Restrict Movement In Ajegunle Lagos From 6am-3pm On Saturday

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command says there will be restriction of movement during Saturday’s Federal Constituency rerun elections in Ajeromi /Ifelodun areas of the state.



The Spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement on Friday, said that the movements restriction would be in force between 6a.m. and 3p.m. on Saturday.



“In view of the rerun elections for Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency scheduled to take place on Saturday, Lagos State Police Command has placed restrictions on vehicular and mass movements of persons from 6a.m. to 3p.m. in Ajegunle, Layeni, Amukoko, Ijora Badia, Trinity and Tolu.





