Police Spokesman Frank Mba, 8,915 Others Promoted By PSC

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 8,916 senior police officers to their next substantive ranks to fill existing vacancies.



Three Commissioners of Police, Jona Mava, Olushola David and Titus Larmode, were similarly elevated to the next rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.



A statement by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in Abuja on Sunday said the appointments of two acting Commissioners of Police, Rudolf Obe (Works Department) and Danladi Lalas (Air Wing), were also confirmed.



It stated that the promotions were the high points of the 5th plenary meeting of the commission held in Abuja last Tuesday and Wednesday and presided over by its Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police.



Seventy-one Assistant Commissioners of Police were also elevated to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police.



Among the beneficiaries are Ogundare Emmanuel, Alonge Adebowale, Augustina Ogbodo, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Garba Ahmed, Uzuegbu Kanayo; Zubairu Abubakar, Vincent Nwajiofor, Polycarp Dibia and the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.



One hundred and two Chief Superintendents of Police were elevated to ACP position while 487 Deputy Superintendents of Police got promoted to Superintendent.



Furthermore, the commission elevated 1,165 Assistant Superintendents of Police to DSP while 7,086 Inspectors were promoted to the rank of ASP.



The beneficiaries include Chinemelum Bartholomew of the Complaints Response Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Jeremiah Zumnan, Adewale Ajibuwa and Hope Nnah of Abia State Command.



“The promotions will be conveyed to the acting Inspector-General of Police, on Monday (today) in a letter signed by Nnamdi Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the commission,” the statement added.

