Police IG's Mohammed Adamu's Children Wed Same Day

Published:

Two children of the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, have exchanged marital vows with their partners at the Emir of Lafia’s Palace, in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

The son of IGP, Salmanu Mohammed Adamu, weds Fatima Mohammed while the Police boss’ daughter, Nafisatu Mohammad Adamu also weds Ibrahim Mohammed Ubandoma.

The Chief Imam of Lafia, Mallam Dalhatu Dahiru, presided over the wedding prayer and pronounced them husband and wife after the payment of N100,000 (Naira) each as bride price.

He wished the couples successful marital life and encouraged them to sustain their love for each other.

The wedding ceremony was attended by Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state; Simon Lalong of Plateau state; the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Nasiru Gawuna; Nasarawa Governor-elect, Engineer Abdullahi Alhaji Sule and Senator George Akume, among other prominent personalities.

Share This