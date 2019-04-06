Police IGP Launches ‘Operation Puff Adder’

Published:

Share This

As part of deliberate measures aimed at curbing the excesses of criminal elements hell-bent on threatening internal security across some States of the Federation, the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni on Friday, 5th April, 2019 launched a robust security action plan tagged ‘Operation Puff Adder’.The Operation, which is being carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Department of State Services (DSS) and involves massive deployment of well-trained, well-equipped and well-motivated personnel and combined operational assets from the various security agencies, is tailored towards ridding the Country, especially the Kaduna – Abuja Expressway, Kogi, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara States of all forms of crimes and criminality.During the launching which took place at katari Bishin District, Abuja – Kaduna Expressway, the IGP, while noting that no Police Agency anywhere in the world, no matter how well-trained, equipped or motivated, can solely achieve its community security and safety mandate without the support of the community, called for the full support and cooperation of the civil populace, particularly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth associations, market bodies, cultural associations and professionals among others in the fight against criminals especially kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers amongst others.The IGP also made a special appeal to drivers, commuters and indeed all citizens that may come in contact with Police officers deployed for the Operation to cooperate with them and show understanding in the interest of public safety.The IGP however, sounded a note of warning to persons who engage in criminal activities, especially along the Abuja – kaduna Expressway, to give-up their nefarious activities and embrace other legitimate means of livelihood or be prepared to face the full consequences of their actions.During the welcome address, the representative of the Village Head of katari, Bishin District, kaduna State, Gambo G. Gambo commended the IGP for the launch of ‘Operation Puff Adder’ in the area, noting that the operation has already began to yield positive results with the arrest of five (5) armed criminals in the area on 4th April, 2019. He therefore thanked the IGP and enjoined the officers deployed to the area to ‘‘do good to the good and do bad to the bad’’.