Police Finally Apprehends Jealous Lover That Killed 8 Girlfriend's Family Members In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command on Monday arrested Deji Adenuga, the man who allegedly killed eight family members after setting ablaze their house at Igbodigo, in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.He reportedly committed the act after his estranged lover, Titi Sanumi, who was a member of the family, ended their relationship.The development came a week after the suspect escaped after allegedly committing the crime.Adenuga, last Tuesday allegedly set the members of his estrange lover’s family ablaze in a one room apartment on Adetuwo Street in the town.He was alleged to have carried out the act while the family slept around 2am.Five members of the family died on the spot, while the remaining three members gave up the ghost at a hospital they were taken to for treatment.A source said the suspect, an ex-convict, was arrested in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, and had been handed over to the Ondo State Police Command.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest .Joseph said the suspect would be paraded at the command’s headquarters, Akure, the state capital.“I can confirm to you that the suspect has been arrested and he is in our custody. We will parade him tomorrow (Tuesday) at the command headquarters,” he said.