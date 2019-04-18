Police Collected N2.5m In Order To Rescue Me From Kidnappers ..Canadian

Published:

A 52-year-old Canadian, Kyliuk Morris, on Tuesday said policemen in Ogun State assisted him to deliver the N2.5m ransom paid to his kidnappers to regain his freedom.



Morris, in a chat in Abeokuta, said his ordeal started when he was abducted by the hoodlums at Fidiwo, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.



The victim said he was heading for Ibadan, Oyo State, when the incident happened on March 13, 2019.



The Canadian noted that he spent six days in the kidnappers’ den, adding that he was forced to eat eba and drink dirty water.



Morris explained that he was travelling with his wife to fix his car when the two gunmen shot at his car, which made him to drive into a ditch.



He noted that when his wife tried to escape to get help, the kidnappers shot at her, while he was led to a bush.



“I spent six days in the den of the kidnappers. They beat me up, while my wife ran around to raise the ransom they demanded,” he added.



The victim said he was forced to call his sister in Canada who provided the ransom before he regained his freedom.



He said, “A policeman, who collected the ransom, paid the kidnappers to get me released from my abductors.”



The Canadian, who had been married to a Nigerian, Mrs Justina Kyliuk at the Marriage Registry, Accra, Ghana, since December 9, 2014, said they had been together for the past five years.



He stated that he decided to stay in Abeokuta to set up a farming business before the incident occurred.



When asked about how he paid the ransom, Morris said, “A policeman assigned from Abuja gave my wife a telephone number to call an officer from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Ogun State.



“Aside from the ransom, they (police) asked my wife to give them N20,000 as transportation fare. They said they risked their lives to get me out.



“I want the government to be aware of what happened to me. The Nigerian government has been pushing for foreign investors to come, especially for agriculture and yet, there is no security; absolute zero security.



“I am not calling for a special treatment because I am a Canadian. I want people to be aware of what is happening. I just did through personal experience.



“If they (the police) have a job to do, they should do it. I think government at all levels should hold the police responsible for what they are hired for.



“If someone is kidnapped, the police should do their job. My wife went to see them, but they made no effort. My wife told them the exact place where I was; nothing was done. They dragged their feet.”



When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the Canadian’s abduction and release.



He described the allegation of being part of the ransom payment as false.



“He was rescued; what he said is impossible, who is that kidnapper that will come and collect ransom from the police?



“It is not possible because the police have been campaigning against people paying ransom to kidnappers.



“If people stop paying ransom to them, they will stop the business of kidnapping; so, the police cannot encourage them.



“Immediately the case was reported, the state Commissioner of Police deployed all our tactical squads to find him at all cost and eventually, he was rescued.



“We are not aware of any ransom deal. What we know is that he was kidnapped and rescued by the police,” the police spokesman said.

