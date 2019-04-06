Police Arrests Two Alleged Killers Of Newly Graduated Medical Doctor In Lagos

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force on Friday revealed it has arrested two armed robbers suspected to be responsible for the death of Stephen Urueye, a newly graduated medical doctor working with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) .



The Lagos said that the two suspects Gbadebo Jimoh and Malik Adebowale were being interrogated.



According to him “We have two suspects arrested and we are interrogating them. The arrest was made few hours after Urueye was attacked.’’



Elkana pointed out that the victim was out with his friends on Thursday night before he was attacked by “armed robbers along the lagoon. They snatched his valuables and was injured and later died on admission.’’



Urueye, a house officer, was one of the University of Lagos graduates who participated in the school’s convocation held on Wednesday in Akoka.



He was rushed to the emergency wing of LUTH on Thursday night after the attack but later died on Friday morning after efforts by doctors to keep him alive were unsuccessful.



Piqued by the news of his death, some students of the university staged a peaceful protest at Idi Araba to condemn the killing.



The protesters took to the streets in the area, carrying placards with various inscriptions and calling for justice for the victim.



The students alleged that Idi-Araba has been overtaken by armed thugs and called on relevant agencies to beef up security in the area.



According to the students, they embarked on the demonstration to call the government’s attention to the dangers students of the institution face living in the area.

