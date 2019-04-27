Police Arrests Suspected Kidnappers Of Kanu's Mother

Published:

Police operatives attached to the Inspector General of Police Response Team have arrested one Chibuike Sunday in connection with the kidnap of one Onyekaozuru Kalu, mother of a Nigerian international footballer, Samuel Kalu.It was gathered that Kalu’s mother was kidnapped last month while in Aba, Abia State, before she was later rescued by the police.Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ene Okon, said the IGP Response and Surveillance Team from Abayi Police Division later launched a manhunt for the suspected kidnappers and in the process, arrested Sunday, who is the gang’s leader.The state police boss added that the suspect had confessed to a number of kidnappings within Aba metropolis, including that of Kalu’s mother.He said efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the gang currently at large.Two other suspects, Joseph Ezema and Uche Anthony, were arrested by the IGP Response Team and police operatives from the Aba Area Command following a report from one Stanley Ogbonna that his sister, Chizoba Ogbonna, was kidnapped.It was gathered that police operatives rescued the victim and arrested the suspects.But one of the suspects, Ezema, in an interview, claimed that Chizoba was his girlfriend.He further claimed that Chizoba was unconscious when she paid him an uninvited visit.Ezema said he met Chizoba on a social media platform, Facebook, last year, adding that the lady paid him a visit at his country home in Abiriba, in the Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.He said, “Chizoba is my girlfriend. I met her on Facebook. She came to visit me in my village.“But I was surprised that she was unconscious when she came to my house.”Corroborating his story, Anthony said the lady was unconscious when she came to his friend’s house.He said, “She stayed with us for two days and we kept asking her what happened to her but she could not explain to us.“We suspected that she must have been hypnotised by some people before she came to us.“She had lost her phone before coming to our house. We tried contacting her family members through her sister’s mobile line but nobody came to pick her until the police came and arrested us.”Chizoba, however, confirmed that Ezema was her boyfriend but could not explain how she landed in his house.She said, “I left my residence in Aba to visit my sister who resides at the Osisioma area of the city but l lost consciousness after answering a phone call from an unknown number.“I cannot remember how I travelled from Aba to my friend’s house in Abiriba.”The State Commissioner of Police said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the police concludes investigating the matter.