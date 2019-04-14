Police Apprehends Kidnappers Of Channels TV Reporter In Abuja

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested three suspects involved in the kidnap of Channels television reporter, Friday Okeregbe.



The reporter was kidnapped in Lugbe area of Abuja on 22nd of March while he was trying to park his car.



Though it is unclear whether the reporter’s family paid ransom before his release, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N50million for his release.



The suspects are Hanniel Patrick ‘m’ 29years from Akwa Ibom State, Abdulwahab Isah ‘m’ 28years and Salisu Mohammed ‘M’ 32years both from Kogi State.



According a statement in Abuja on Sunday by the Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba said investigation revealed that Okeregbe was not their target.



Mba said: “In line with the IGP’s stated commitment to curb all forms of crimes and criminality, especially incidences of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country, Police Operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder, acting on intelligence report, on 9th April, 2019 at about 6:30am arrested three notorious persons involved in the kidnap of Channels Television’s staff, Mr. Friday Okeregbe.



“The suspects: Hanniel Patrick ‘m’ 29years from Akwa Ibom State, Abdulwahab Isah ‘m’ 28years and Salisu Mohammed ‘M’ 32years both from Kogi State have made useful statement to the Police.



“Meanwhile, investigation reveals that Mr. Friday Okeregbe was not originally the intended target of the vicious criminals.



“However, on that fateful day, 22nd March, 2019, at 07:45PM, he was kidnapped when the kidnappers saw him parking his vehicle at a location in Lugbe, Abuja.

“Investigation further reveals that the victim was taken to the kidnappers’ den somewhere in Karimo, Abuja and kept incommunicado afterwards.”



Mba also said a locally made revolver gun, three live AK47 ammunitions, a battle axe, phones and masks with which they blindfold their victims were recovered from them.



The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Adamu reassured the Police and other security agencies are doing everything humanly possible to tame the challenges of kidnapping and other heinous crimes across the country adding that effort is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large.



He however urged members of the public to always avail the Police with useful information that will help in curbing the menace.

