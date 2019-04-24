Pictures Of Some Of The Newly Promoted 4 DCMs,14 ACMs Senior Officers Of FRSC

Published:

Further to its determination for greater performance and optimal productivity, the Board of the Federal Road Safety Commission has approved the appointment of 4 Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshals (DCM), 14 Corps Commanders (CC) to Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) and 16 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) to the rank of Corps Commanders (CC).According to Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC , the Board after its sitting, considered the report of the Establishment Committee in respect of 2018 Senior Officers promotion and approved the appointment and elevation of 34 Senior Officers to the next rank.He gave the list of the Officers promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshals as; Julius A Asom, mni, who is the present Special Assistant to the Corps Marshal, Kenneth Nwaegbe mni, Commandant FRSC Academy Udi , Umar Aliyu , the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone 7 Abuja and Shehu Zaki, fsi, Zonal Commanding Officer RS 12 BauchiHe also gave the names of Officers promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshals as, Oluwasusi Familoni, Head of National Vehicle Identification Scheme, Gwagalada, Edward A Zamber, Sector Commander, Rivers state sector command , Angus Ibezim fsi, Sector commander, Jigawa state sector command, Ann Marjah, Sector Commander, Taraba state sector command, Aliyu B Datsama fsi, Commandant , Training school, Jos, Umar G Ibrahim, Sector Commander, Kaduna state sector Command, Jonah I Etuk, Zonal Head of Operations, Zone RS4, Jos , Christopher O Ademoluti, Head of section , Policy, Yusuf Garba, Sector Commander, Kano state sector command, Godwin V Ngueku, Sector Commander, Katsina state Command,Y Gojara, Head of section, Special duties and Partnership, Joseph K Aremu, Sector Commander, Imo state sector command , Fumibi Olawoyin, Head of Special Marshal and Pat O Emordi, Sector Commander, Plateau sector commandIn addition, among the officers promoted to the rank of Corps Commanders include; Roland Onamusi, Ali Sule Tanimu, Hafiz T Mohammed fsi, Aliyu Baba, Abiodun Akinlade, Emmanuel G Dung among others.With this promotion, Kazeem, quoted the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi saying that the Board Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello has charged the newly promoted Officers to be dedicated to duty and ensure that they mentor the younger Officers to follow in their trail of excellence to move the Corps forward. He further reminded them that the Corps will be expecting more from them, in terms of commitment, dedication and sacrifice