Saturday, 13 April 2019

Picture :The Agonies Nigerians Go Through To Purchase Kaduna Bound Train Tickets In Abuja

Published: April 13, 2019
This is the agony Nigerians go through to purchase train tickets from Abuja to Kaduna.

The numbers of passengers using the train services have  increased due to the rising cases of kidnapping and killings along the Abuja Kaduna expressway

But Nigerians are made to queue for hours in order to purchase mere tickets in a digital age ,something that could be done online within seconds

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: