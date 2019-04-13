Picture :The Agonies Nigerians Go Through To Purchase Kaduna Bound Train Tickets In Abuja

This is the agony Nigerians go through to purchase train tickets from Abuja to Kaduna.
The numbers of passengers using the train services have increased due to the rising cases of kidnapping and killings along the Abuja Kaduna expressway
But Nigerians are made to queue for hours in order to purchase mere tickets in a digital age ,something that could be done online within seconds
The numbers of passengers using the train services have increased due to the rising cases of kidnapping and killings along the Abuja Kaduna expressway
But Nigerians are made to queue for hours in order to purchase mere tickets in a digital age ,something that could be done online within seconds
Categories: Society
0 comments: