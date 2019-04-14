Petrol Tanker Explosion Kills 12 People In Gombe

Published:

At least, 12 people were burnt to death, while several others were injured, just as properties, particularly residential houses were destroyed, when a tanker loaded with PMS products (petrol) lost control and crashed under a bridge in Gombe, on Saturday.

An eyewitnesses who narrated the story to news men at the scene of the incident, said that the explosion occurred after the tanker which was headed to one of the filling stations in the town was involved in an accident with a truck carrying bottled water along the Gombe bypass road.

The eyewitness added that men of the Nigerian Red Cross Society with assistance from other rescue workers took away the charred bodies of victims of the explosion which occurred in the afternoon of Saturday.

“The tanker, which was fully loaded with petrol, collided with another truck that was carrying bottled water along Gombe southern bypass,” the eyewitness said.

All efforts to get the reaction from the FRSC and the State Police Command about the accident proved abortive as all calls could not get through when till the time of filing this report.

