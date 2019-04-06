Sex Romp:One Of The Late FUTO Male Students Was Recovered On Top Of Female Student..Witness

Published:

Students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, who live at Sunshine Castle Hostel, Ihiagwa, on Friday said that one of the three students, who died after allegedly engaging in a group sex fuelled by an overdose of Tramadol and Indian hemp, was found dead on top of his female colleague, Onyinyechi Okafor.



Chibuike Oguoma, who spoke during a visit to the hostel where the tragedy occurred on Tuesday, said that while one of the victims was recovered on top the female victim’s body, another male, also a victim, was found in the bathroom holding a soap.



Describing the development as shocking, Oguoma said that the caretaker of the hostel alerted them to the ugly development. According to the undergraduate, the sudden death of the three students was devastating.



While urging security agencies to dig deep and find the actual cause of their deaths, he said that it was hard to believe that the drugs taken were what led to their deaths.



He said, “It was the caretaker who called and when we went to the room, we found one of the boys on top of the girl. He was already dead.



“The other one was found dead in the bathroom. We has holding a soap in his hand.



“The police were alerted and came and carried all the bodies away. Indian hemp and Tramadol were found in the room.



“Two of them had died before we opened the room, while the other two were rushed to the hospital. We want police to do a thorough job in finding out the real cause of their deaths.”



The room where the tragedy occurred has been locked, while the area wore a mournful look.



Spokesperson for FUTO, Uche Nwelue, told our correspondent that the university was still investigating the matter, adding that the names of the victims were yet to be ascertained.



Public Relations Officer of the Police in Imo, Orlando Ikeokwu, disclosed that the surviving victim is in a stable condition.

