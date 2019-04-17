Nigeria's Kaycee Madu Makes History:First African Elected Into Alberta (Canada) Provincial Legislature

Published:

United Conservative Party candidate Kacyee Madu has been declared the winner in Edmonton-South West in a close race against John Archer of the New Democrat Party with 62 of 64 polls reporting.Mo Elsalhy of the Alberta Party was a distant third.Madu, 45, a Nigerian immigrant graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Lagos. He migrated to Canada in 2005 with his wife who enrolled in postgraduate studies at the University of Alberta.He is only UCP MLA in Edmonton.Archer, 48, a former journalist moved to Alberta from Thunder Bay and worked as a reporter for CBC for over 22 years.Story continues belowArcher joined the Premier’s office communication team in 2015 and was Transport Minister Brian Mason’s press secretary.62 of 64 polls reporting:Kaycee Madu UCP 7,742John Archer NDP 6,974Mo Elsalhy AP 2,111Marilyn Burns AAP 178He is from Mbaise ,Imo State of NigeriaRigel Vincent GPA 108