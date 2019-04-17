Nigeria's Kaycee Madu Makes History:First African Elected Into Alberta (Canada) Provincial Legislature
Published: April 17, 2019
Mo Elsalhy of the Alberta Party was a distant third.
Madu, 45, a Nigerian immigrant graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Lagos. He migrated to Canada in 2005 with his wife who enrolled in postgraduate studies at the University of Alberta.
He is only UCP MLA in Edmonton.
Archer, 48, a former journalist moved to Alberta from Thunder Bay and worked as a reporter for CBC for over 22 years.
Archer joined the Premier’s office communication team in 2015 and was Transport Minister Brian Mason’s press secretary.
62 of 64 polls reporting:
Kaycee Madu UCP 7,742
John Archer NDP 6,974
Mo Elsalhy AP 2,111
Marilyn Burns AAP 178
He is from Mbaise ,Imo State of Nigeria
Rigel Vincent GPA 108
