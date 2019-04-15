Nigerian Air Force Officer Dies During Parachute Exercise

Published:

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the death of an airman who died during a training exercise in Kaduna.



A statement yesterday from Air Force spokesperson Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the airman, Corporal Meshach Iliya Komo, died in Kaduna yesterday in a parachuting accident during recurrency training.”





It was learnt that during part of the paratroopers training in the Air Force Special Forces, airmen embark on recurrency exercises after their first or initial jumps.

Share This