New Salary Scale Has Not Been Approved For Armed Forces Of Nigeria

Published:

Share This

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has observed with utmost dismay, the circulation of a fictitious document that has gone viral on social media purportedly showing a new upgraded Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) salary structure with effect from May 2019. The DHQ wishes to clarify that the said document does not exist, neither does it reflect the true salary structure of personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.It would be recalled that though the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Muhammadu Buhari, signed a new minimum wage of thirty thousand naira (30,000) on 18 April 2019, it is however, outrightly mischievous for anyone to circulate fake documents detailing salary structure of the AFN.The DHQ therefore wishes to reiterate that the purported new salary scale for members of the AFN being circulated is nothing but a false and malicious publication intended to cause disaffection among members of the AFN, as no such salary scale exists.It is also very pertinent for the general public to note that the AFN does not approve salaries for its personnel.Members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the general public are therefore urged to please discountenance the fake document in its entirety.