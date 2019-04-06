NCC Spokesman ,11 Directors Retire From Agency

Published:

The Management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) this afternoon began the send forth process for 12 amazing and wonderful management staff who will exit the Commission effective from April 1, 2019 when they will commence their terminal leave.



Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of NCC noted at the special valedictory executive management session held this afternoon to herald another senior management meeting coming up tomorrow that the staff “will be leaving a vacuum difficult to fill”.

He advised the outgoing retirees that “whether in service or not, they should find ways to contribute to our communities”.



Several Executive Management staff amplified EVC' voice and wished all the outgoing staff best wishes.



Director Public Affairs, Nnamdi Nwokike, who responded on behalf of his fellow retirees, said that: “we are leaving the work in capable hands who will do better than how we met and left it".



He Thanked the EVC, colleagues as well as all staff of the Commission for their best wishes.

