Mothers’ Sunday: Obi Salutes Nigerian Mothers

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election, Mr. Peter Obi, on Sunday rejoiced with mothers throughout the country on the occasion of Mothers’ Day that took place yesterday.



Speaking to journalists at the International Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Obi said that considering the position of mothers to humanity, no honour to them was enough. He said their role in the modeling of the families was one of the most fundamental to the health of the nation, saying that “as the domestic church, what mothers make of their families mirror the type of society nations have.”



“I join in celebrating our mothers because motherhood is dignified, motherhood is sacred, and motherhood is worthy of celebration because of its importance to the moral fabric of the society,” Obi said.



By way of advice, the former Anambra State Governor reminded mothers everywhere that sound motherhood must be blended with the right spiritual disposition at all times.



He expressed happiness that the 2019 celebration was jointly held by all churches and appealed to the Church hierarchy to take it as a template for future celebrations.

Share This