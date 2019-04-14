5th Year Anniversary:More Than 100 Abducted Chibok Girls Still Missing

Published:

More than 100 of the abducted Chibok girls remain missing, according to the statement.

The anniversary of the abduction, marked on 14 April, is a grim reminder that widespread abductions of children and grave violations of children’s rights continue to take place in the north-east, the UN agency said.

“Children should feel safe at home, in schools and on their playgrounds at all times,” said Mohamed Malick Fall, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

“We are calling on the parties to the conflict to fulfil their obligations under international law to end violations against children and to stop targeting civilian infrastructure, including schools. This is the only way we can begin to make lasting improvements in the lives of children in this devastated part of Nigeria,” Malick Fall further said.

