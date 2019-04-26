More Details On How Young Law Graduate/Corper Died In Lagos

Published:

A young Law graduate serving in Lagos State ODIASE AKHIGBE E, with the NYSC State Code number LA/18C/2079 a victim of an Okada accident in Lagos is dead.





He was rushed to LASUTH after the accident after losing conscious where doctors battled for days to save his life.



But he later gave up the ghost .





He graduated from Ambrose Ali University Faculty of Law with a second class upper in 2017 before heading to the Law School.





His remains has been buried in his hometown in Edo State

