More Details On How UBEC Chairman,Daughter And Many Others Were Kidnapped On Abuja-Kaduna Highway

The chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Muhammad Abubakar has been kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway. Abubakar was kidnapped on Monday, April 29, alongside his daughter at Kurmin Kare Village along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.Confirming the incident, the Kaduna state police spokesperson said the a distress call was received through the divisional police officer of Katari at about 3:30 pm. The command said the DPO has alerted the police that armed men in military uniform intercepted a Land Cruiser Jeep with Registration number 07E o4 FG and Toyota Sienna with Registration number SLJ 465 TN at Kurmin Kare village.The kidnappers were said to have opened fire on the vehicle and its occupants killing the UBEC chairman's driver on the spot.According to the Police, a combined team of mobile officers and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command, Special Forces and Operations Yaki were quickly mobilized to the area to combing the bush for possible rescue of the victims and arresting of the criminals.“IGP’S IRT was also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums. At the moment, the two vehicles were recovered to station. “The commissioner of Police CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman appeals to members of the public to support the Police with relevant information that could assist in apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous act,” the Kaduna police spokesperson said.CKN News gathered that Dr Mahmoud daughter just came visiting Nigeria from her base abroad.It was also gathered that several other people were also kidnapped during the opeartion ,with sveral motorists abandoning the vehicles on the road and run into nearby bushes to avoaid being kidnapped