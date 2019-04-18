Malabu Oil Scandal:Court Issues International Warrant Arrest For Dan Etete,Ex AGF Adoke

Published:

Justice Danlami Senchi of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Jabi has granted the prayers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a warrant of arrest against former Minister of Petroleum, Dan Etete; former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke; and others implicated in the $2.1 billion Malabu oil scandal.



Acting spokesperson of EFCC, Tony Orilade, declared yesterday in Abuja that Raph Wetzels, Casula Roberto, Pujato Stefeno and Burrato Sebastiano were also wanted.



They were to be arraigned before Justice Senchi yesterday to face charges related to the Malabu oil scandal, but they failed to show up.



EFCC had since 2017 pressed charges against Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company (SNEPCo), Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Eni Spa, Wetzels, Roberto, Stefeno, Sebastiano, Duazia Louya Etete (a.k.a. Dan Etete), Adoke, Aliyu Abubakar and Malabu Oil and Gas Limited.



EFCC had, through its counsel, Aliyu Yusuf, prayed the court for a warrant of their arrest.



Yesterday, Senchi granted EFCC’s prayers and ordered their arrest anywhere.



The matter was adjourned till July 11, 2019 for further hearing.





Share This