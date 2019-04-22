Kelvin Atedze Kidnapped In Benue State

Published:

Mimi Atedze post

Who kidnapped my Brother in-law Kelvin..

Kelvin was kidnapped on Easter Day from his gate on Atim Atedze street Nyiman Layout behind Assembly Qtrs Makurdi,it happened in the night ,we haven't heard from the abductors up till now...We just want you to pray for Kelvin and my family, we are devasted and confused at the moment,pls if you have any information contact the Police or family immediately.

Our prayer point now "Dear Lord ,break the chains and set Kelvin free from his abductors".......#FreeKelvinIorfa

