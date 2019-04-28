Just In :Actress Regina Daniel Is My Fifth Wife,Not Sixth..Billionaire Ned Nwoko

Published:

Delta State multibillionaire and Politician Chief Ned Nwoko has debunked the stories making the rounds on social media that his newly married wife and Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is his sixth wife.





Ned while reacting to the stories said Regina is actually his fifth and not sixth wife as being speculated.



A close friend of the couple who spoke to CKN News today on condition of anonymity quoted the successful businessman as saying that his wife is 22 and not 19 years as being speculated.





Their relationship was taken to a new height at the weekend when both were captured at an event on Saturday in Delta State

