Jilted Lover Kills Five Members Of His Ex Gilfriend's Family In Ondo

A man, Deji Adenuga, a.k.a. Dakar, on Tuesday allegedly set eight family members of his estranged girlfriend ablaze on Adetuwo Street, Igbodigo town, in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.It was gathered that five of the victims had given up the ghost, while three others were receiving treatment at the Trauma Centre, Ondo town, Ondo State.A source said that Adenuga was dating a girl in the family, identified only as Titi; but she later called off the relationship.In retaliation, the suspect was alleged to have set the room where the family lived ablaze.The source said, “What happened today (Tuesday) was shocking. The man (Adenuga) almost wiped out an entire family early this morning.“He was angry because the girl (Titi) he was dating said she was no more interested in the relationship. In order to deal with the girl, he poured petrol in the room where all members of her family were sleeping and set them ablaze.“He actually missed his target because the girl was not in the room at the time he set the room ablaze.“Eight members of the family were severely burnt. Five of them have been confirmed dead, while the remaining three were rushed to the Trauma Centre, Ondo, where they are receiving treatment.”The source noted that the suspect fled the town after the act, adding that his whereabouts was unknown to residents.Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Mr Femi Joseph, said the police had begun investigation into the incident.“We are on the trail of the suspect, while investigation has commenced into the matter. We will soon arrest him,” Joseph said.