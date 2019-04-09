INEC To Release Guidelines For Bayelsa,Kogi Governorship Election This Week

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will release the timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states before the weekend.



Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the National Assembly’s joint committee on INEC while defending its 2019 budget estimates.He said: “This year we are going to conduct two end of tenure elections for Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship positions, meaning that towards the end of the year, we are going to conduct the elections at different times in those states.



“Before the end of this week, INEC will release a timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.On the 2019 INEC budget, Mahmood said the commission would receive N45.5 billion as it did in 2017 and 2018.

