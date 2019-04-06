I'll Scale Assembly Gate Again To Rescue Nigeria's Democracy..Femi Gbajabiamila

Published:

Pictures of Nigeria's current Leader, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila have surfaced on the social media scaling the main gate of the National Assembly in 2014.The pictures have generated reactions especially as Gbajabiamila renews his interest to contest for the position of the Speakership of the 9th House of Representatives.In an interview with journalists on the sideline of the induction of incoming legislators for the class of 2019, the soft spoken lawmaker from Lagos, Nigeria's Southwest explained that events in 2014 made it imperative for him and others to do what he did in a bid to rescue Nigeria's fledging democracy from danger.The Lagos lawmaker said if confronted with the same circumstance, he'll not hesitate to climb the fence again and again in defense of justice and in the overall interest of Nigeria's democracy.Gbajabiamila announced his interest to contest for the coveted seat of Speaker of the House of Representatives in the week.The pictures showing him forcing his way into the National Assembly resurfaced almost immediately after.The lawmaker is however unfazed this development; pointing out that his attention remains focus on his ambition to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives after losing it narrowly four years ago.This was as he calls for reforms aimed at restoring the dignity of the National Assembly and wash clean its perceived dirty public image.