Igbos Don't Appreciate Great Leaders Like Us..Rochas Okorocha

The outgoing Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, Monday gave what he described as two reasons the Igbo people failed woefully in Nigeria politics.



According to Okorocha, while briefing newsmen at the government House in Owerri, said that one of the reasons was that the Igbo people failed to accept the light coming to them.



He also said that the Igbo also did not appreciate the person who came to assist them. Okorocha went on to say that he was confident that his certificate of return as Senator-elect for Imo West, would be given to him attributing what has been delaying his certificate of return, to game of politics.



The governor also said he gave banks in Nigeria, seven days ultimatum to tell the world whether he has borrowed any money from them. He also challenged civil servants in the state, to open up whether his government was owing them. On the Imo West senatorial election, he said: “Elections have come and gone and we are dealing with the outcome.



For the Imo West senatorial election, somebody said that he declared the result under duress. The truth is that the gentleman was employed to do a hatchet job and he could not do that.



“The drama is that he had another option he wanted to declare it in Owerri, at first he said there was no result and at a point he entered the toilet and suddenly he saw the results sheets and shouted who dropped this result here.



What it means is that there is a game. “I think that the INEC, should do the needful. We are in court and I think that we don’t need much procedure to do the right thing.”



On the allegation that he was engaging in illegal withdrawal of funds and selling government property, Okorocha said: “After that declaration, Imo PDP, went to town with the allegation that I have withdrew N17 billion. It is not possible.



“I have said this time without number, and I gave banks in Nigeria, seven days ultimatum to come and tell the world If I have borrowed from the banks any money not only that, I am not owing any worker in Imo state, I also challenged them in seven days to come out and say the truth.



“I am happy to bow out of government but I want to appeal that there should be peace in the land. There should be tolerance in the land. I heard that they are counting my property, they should also go to Abuja, and count the ones in Abuja.”



Adding that, “Igbo have failed politically for two reason, not to accept the light that has come to them and also not to appreciate the leaders that have come to help them.”

