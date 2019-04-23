Identity Of British Woman Killed In Kaduna Attack Revealed

Published:

The identity of the British aide worker working with Mercy Corps in Nigeria, who was one of those shot dead by armed bandits at Kajuru Castle Holiday Resort in Kaduna state on Friday has been revealed.



The gunmen reportedly attacked the holiday resort late on Friday, killing Faye Mooney and her Nigerian partner, while they kidnapped many others.



The Kaduna state government the British High Commission and non-governmental aid agency Mercy Corps have confirmed the unfortunate incident.



According to Mercy Corps, the tragic killing of Mooney, who had been working as a communications specialist with the agency for almost two years, utterly broke their heart.



“Faye was deeply committed to fostering cross-cultural collaboration and was an inspiration to us all,” CEO of Mercy Corps Neal Keny-Guyer said in a statement.



“We extend our deepest sympathy to those who have been affected by this senseless tragedy.”



“Intensive efforts are being made by the Command to rescue the kidnapped persons, (apprehend) the fleeing culprits and bring them to justice,” Kaduna State police said in a statement.



Earlier reports claim that the gunmen stormed the place but were unable to gain access because there were armed mobile policemen at the entrance.



The bandits therefore hid in a rock and started firing into the resort — Mooney and her partner panicked out of their room, rushed towards the staircase but were hit by bullets.



The source added that five people were initially abducted – four staff of the castle and a bus driver who brought some guests.



“These people were somewhere outside the gate taking shayi (tea). But two of the staff managed to escape and the bandits went with three people – two staff of the castle and the bus driver,” he said.



The bandits have demanded the sum of N60 million before they’ll release their hostages — and they made the demand through a telephone call.

