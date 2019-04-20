How Popular Nollywood Director Died While On Set

Published:

Share This

A notable Nigerian movie director Ifeanyi Onyeabor is dead.Report has it that the amiable producer cum director died yesterday morning in Jos while on set.His demise has been confirmed by the President of Actors Guild of Nigeria,Mr Emeka Rollas.His death comes barely three weeks after the death of another Nollywood actor Bishop Linchung Duke Oliver a.k.a Silvanus who died in a car crash while returning from his mother's burial.His body has been moved to a Lagos morgue pending burial according a very reliable source who spoke to CKN News on condition of anonymity