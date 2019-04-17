How Assassins Pumped 25 Bullets Into Late Anambra State President General's Body

Published:

The President General of Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State, Chief Frank Igboka, was at about 8:18 p.m. on Tuesday shot dead in his country home.



He was said to have been killed by unknown gunmen while driving to his house, located a short distance to the scene of the crime.



A resident of the area,who spoke on the issue, said that the sporadic gun shots which sent people running to their homes for safety lasted for about 20 minutes.



She said: “I was seating outside of our home at about after 8pm discussing politics with my parents and brother when suddenly we started hearing loud gun shots. We all ran into the house until the sound of the gunshots stopped.



“I joined my brother to run outside shortly after the gunshot sound stopped. When we got to the scene, some people had already gathered there and on close look, I discovered the man shot was Nimo PG. The people shot him severally.



“It is sad. This is the man that chased bad boys away from Nimo and we have been enjoying peace.”



A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said that the deceased was shot at close range by four armed men.



He said the suspects after killing the deceased, escaped towards Abacha/Eziowelle road in a pick-up van.



The statement reads in part: “At about 8:18pm on Tuesday, there was a sporadic gunshots around Nimo market in Njikoka LGA of Anambra State.



“Police patrol team attached to Nimo Division rushed to the scene and discovered Chief Frank Anthony Igboka on the driver’s seat of his Chevrolet SUV vehicle lying unconscious in the pool of his own blood and his body was riddled with bullet wounds.



“Victim was rushed to Beke Hospital Nimo where he was confirmed dead by the medical doctor and corpse deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.



“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot at close range by four armed men who escaped in a pick-up van towards Abacha/Eziowelle road.”



According to the PPRO, 25 expended ammunition were recovered at the scene.



He said that the state Commissioner of Police Mustapha Dandaura has visited the scene and ordered a full scale investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators to justice.



The statement enjoined people to avail the Command with any useful information that could help in arresting perpetrators of the crime through police emergency number 07039194332.



The deceased was a House of Assembly member representing 2 Constituency during the administration of former Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju.



It was also gathered that his ascension as the President General of Nimo community, which does not have any traditional role, brought relative peace to the community which was then a fertile zone for criminals.



Source:News Express

