Gunmen Kill PDP Bigwig's Son

Published:

Share This

Persons suspected to be gunmen on Saturday night shot dead one Torkuma Amaa Bai, the son of national Ex-Officio member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Vincent Yandev Amaa Bai.The incident happened at Gboko, headquarters of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.According to sources in Gboko, Torkuma, who was the first son of the PDP chieftain, was trailed by his assailants and shot dead when he was on his way back home after an outing with friends.The incident was said to have happened around 10p.m on Saturday.His remains was said to have been deposited at a hospital mortuary in Gboko.The Police in the state are yet to confirm the killing, as the Command spokesman, DSP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to get brief from the Divisional Police Officer in Gboko.However, the Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to the murder, describing it as “barbaric and inappropriate.”In a statement by the state publicity secretary of the party, Bemgba Iortyom, the party leadership called on the security agencies to find Torkuma’s killers.Part of the statement read, “Torkuma Amaa Bai, son of Vincent Yandev Amaa Bai, national ex-officio member of PDP, was shot dead by unknown gunmen who trailed him to a location in the town where they cut short his life at about 10pm in the presence of onlookers.“Confirming the incident, the bereaved father and chieftain of our great party, Prince Amaa Bai, lamented the tragedy, wondering why anyone would want to visit such evil on his family.“While it is yet early for us to draw any conclusions about the unfortunate incident, we nevertheless, demand that security agencies must act with dispatch and fish out the perpetrators of this crime.