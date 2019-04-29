Gunmen Kidnap Scottish And Canadian In Rivers State

Published:

Two expatriates were on Saturday kidnapped by gunmen in Ogbele, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of River State.



The expatriates, who are Scot and Canadian nationals, were said to have been abducted at a rig belonging to Niger Delta Petroleum Resources at about 7.30 am.



It was gathered that though no one was killed during the operation, the victims were swiftly taken away by their captors to an unknown destination.



It was also learnt that no contact had been made by the bandits more than 24 hours after the expatriates were taken away.



The incident happened barely two days after two Shell workers were abducted along the Emuhua axis of East-West road.



When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident, saying the State Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, had ordered the immediate investigation into the incident with a view to rescuing the victims.



Omoni said, “We have intensified efforts towards ensuring that they are rescued. The feelers I have is that we are closing in on them (kidnappers).



“The state Commissioner of Police has directed the commanders of all the tactical units and some others to relocate and ensure urgent response to the situation.”

Share This