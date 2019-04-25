Group Demands Open Voting System For National Assembly Leadership

Published:

'We are Advocating for Good Governance.We are concerned with unfolding political developments in the polity especially as it relate to the election of leaders in the 9th Assembly.



Today April 24,2019 we are leading a procession to the National Assembly to demand transparency and openness in the election of leaders in the 9th Assembly.



We are not concerned with who emerges leader in both chambers but with the process which we demand must be open and transparent.



The global practice in parliamentary elections is open ballot.Our country should not deviate from this practice.



We are leading a 3000 members procession to the NASS this morning to insist on openness in the conduct of the election of the leadership of 9th Assembly" the statement reads.



The leader of the group Hon Duro Meseko added that 'we are here to submit our petition to the lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives. We demand an open voting system for new leaders in the 9th Assembly"

The move to have an open and transparent National Assembly got a boost today in Abuja when a pressure group named Advocates for Good Governance led a protest march to the National Assembly to press home the need for an open legislative business in Nigeria.The group in a letter addressed to the leadership of the national assembly frowned at continuous secret governance in the national assembly.