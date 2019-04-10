Wednesday, 10 April 2019

Gov Fayemi Assigns Portfolios To Newly Appointed Commissioners

Governor Kayode Fayemi has assigned Portfolios to his newly appointed Commissioners

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has assigned portfolios to the newly sworn-in commissioners.

1. Finance - Mr. Dapo Kolawole (Ijero LG).

2. Justice - Mr. Wale Fapohunda (Ekiti West LG).

3. Local Government and Community Development - Prof. Adio Afolayan, (Efon LG).

4. Information, Tourism and Values Orientation, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, (Ikere LG).

5. Infrastructure and Public Utilities - Engr. Dele Faparusi (Gbonyin LG).

6. Works and Transportation - Mr Sola Adebayo, (Irepodun/Ifelodun LG).

7. Health and Human Services - Dr (Mrs) Moji Yaya Kolade, (Oye LG).

8. Women Affairs and Social Development- Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure, (Ikole LG).

9. Education, Science and Technology - Mr Emmanuel Foluso Daramola, (Ekiti East LG).

10. Agriculture and Rural Development - Mr Folorunso Olabode, (Ilejemeje LG).

11. Environment and Natural Resources - Mr Gbenga Agbeyo, (Ido-Osi LG).

12. Investment, Trade and Industries- Mr Olusoga David, (Moba LG).

13. Youth and Sports Development - Mr Michael Awopetu, (Ekiti South West LG).

14. Budget and Economic Planning - Mr. Femi Ajayi, (Ise-Orun LG).

15. Special Duties and Regional Integration - Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu, (Ado LG).

16. Lands, Housing and Urban Development - Mr Febisola Adewale, (Emure LG).

