Gov Fayemi Assigns Portfolios To Newly Appointed Commissioners

Governor Kayode Fayemi has assigned Portfolios to his newly appointed Commissioners



1. Finance - Mr. Dapo Kolawole (Ijero LG).



2. Justice - Mr. Wale Fapohunda (Ekiti West LG).



3. Local Government and Community Development - Prof. Adio Afolayan, (Efon LG).



4. Information, Tourism and Values Orientation, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, (Ikere LG).



5. Infrastructure and Public Utilities - Engr. Dele Faparusi (Gbonyin LG).



6. Works and Transportation - Mr Sola Adebayo, (Irepodun/Ifelodun LG).



7. Health and Human Services - Dr (Mrs) Moji Yaya Kolade, (Oye LG).



8. Women Affairs and Social Development- Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure, (Ikole LG).



9. Education, Science and Technology - Mr Emmanuel Foluso Daramola, (Ekiti East LG).



10. Agriculture and Rural Development - Mr Folorunso Olabode, (Ilejemeje LG).



11. Environment and Natural Resources - Mr Gbenga Agbeyo, (Ido-Osi LG).



12. Investment, Trade and Industries- Mr Olusoga David, (Moba LG).



13. Youth and Sports Development - Mr Michael Awopetu, (Ekiti South West LG).



14. Budget and Economic Planning - Mr. Femi Ajayi, (Ise-Orun LG).



15. Special Duties and Regional Integration - Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu, (Ado LG).



16. Lands, Housing and Urban Development - Mr Febisola Adewale, (Emure LG).

