Four Suspected Notorious Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Edo State

The Edo State Police Command have arrested four suspected Boko Haram members.The command, in a statement by its spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, titled, ‘Arrest of suspected Boko Haram members/armed robbers/kidnappers/cultists and recovery of arms and ammunition,’ described the suspects as notorious gang members of kidnapping and armed robbery syndicates.He added that the suspects had been terrorising residents of Kogi and Edo states.Nwabuzor, in the statement, said coordinated intelligence collaboration between operatives of the Department of State Services and the police led to the arrest of the suspects.He said, “Based on credible intelligence through the Department of State Services in conjunction with the office of the Inspector-General of Police, the Edo State Police Command was alerted by the Inspector-General of Police that these criminal elements were planning coordinated attacks against police formations in Edo State.“The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, DanMallam Mohammed, directed the tactical teams of the command to go after the criminals.“On April 19, 2019, a robust raiding, coding and search was conducted within the Auchi area, which resulted in the arrest of the following: Salihu Uzovehe (23), Hadi Gambari (23), Tijani Garuba (24) and Mohammed Abdulkadri (44), who are deadly and notorious gang members of kidnapping and armed robbery syndicates terrorising Kogi and Edo states.”Items allegedly recovered from the suspects were a Toyota Valet with number plate, AG-721-AGZ, one pump-action gun, two locally-made guns, 20 live cartridges, a pair of police mobile force uniform, two face masks and charms.“The command, therefore, appeals to members of the public to be vigilant and always on the alert about suspicious movements of persons and report same to the police,” the statement added.