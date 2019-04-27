FG Condoles Oyedepo Over Wife's Death

Published:

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled wit the family of the late General Manager of the National Theatre, Dr. Stella Oyedepo, saying her death has created a huge vacuum in the ecosystem of the nation’s creative industry.A statement by his ministry said Alhaji Mohammed who led the top management staff of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture on a condolence visit to the husband of the deceased, Dr. Hezekiah Oyedepo, in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital, on Friday, described Dr. Stella Oyedepo’s death in a road accident as shocking.“We were all shocked and short of words but we must just accept what God has destined to happen. But the good side is that Dr. Oyedepo left a big imprint in the national ecosystem of the creative industry within the one year that she spent as the CEO of the National Theatre.”“We will continue to remember her enthusiasm, passion and her resolute decision to move the National Theatre and the creative industry as a whole to the next level,” he said. Alhaji Mohammed, who said he has formally communicated the news of Dr. Oyedepo’s death to the President and the Federal Executive Council, urged the family of the deceased to take solace in the fact that her legacy in creativity transcended the boundaries of Nigeria.“I am glad that what she has done has gone beyond the shores of this country because when we hosted the 61st United Nations World Tourism Organisation Meeting (in Abuja), I think we gave every delegate this decorative kola, which was a product of her creativity,” he said.The Minister commended the husband of the deceased for his strength of character and faith, even as he mourns the loss of his wife, and prayed that God will grant repose to the soul of the deceased and give her family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.In his response, the husband of the deceased, Dr. Hezekiah Oyedepo, described the death of his wife as the biggest tragedy that has befallen the family, but noted that as a Christian, he was taught to always give thanks to God in every situation. He said the deceased was his companion, confidante and partner for life who will be sorely missed by the family