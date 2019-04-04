Exposed:Killer Policeman Caught On Tape Extorting Money Last Week In Lagos

Published:

One of the policemen arrested for allegedly killing a football fan, Kolade Johnson, in Ikeja on Sunday was two weeks ago exposed on the social media for alleged extortion and harassment around Gbagada.

Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan and Sergeant Godwin Orji are undergoing orderly room trial for alleged indiscriminate use of firearms, which killed Johnson while he was watching Liverpool versus Tottenham match at Olu Aboderin Street, Onipetesi, Ikeja.

Following the disclosure of their identities by Police Commissioner Zubairu Muazu, Inspector Ogunyemi, alias ‘Omo Eko’, was identified as the same officer, whose picture was posted on Twitter by Oluwasegun Haziz on March 22, with a young man prostrating before him.

In the post, Haziz appealed to the Complaint Response Unit (CRU), headed by Abayomi Shogunle, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), to caution the inspector for alleged illegal activities, which he witnessed following the arrest of his colleague at Queens Street, Sabo, Yaba.

He alleged that his colleague and others were dragged down from a commercial bus while they were returning from lunch, because of their hairstyles, taken to a corner at Gbagada Police Station, Lagos where they were asked to each bring N50,000.

Haziz, who alleged that he paid N5,000 for his colleague’s release after calling someone, who intervened, added that he witnessed another victim pay N50,000 because nobody pleaded on his behalf.

Nigerians on social media have slammed the police, especially the CRU, for not taking action when the officer was reported two weeks ago. They lamented that the inspector was only arrested after allegedly killing an innocent football fan.

