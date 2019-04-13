EFCC Arraigns Lawyer Over Alleged N10m Fraud in Borno

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC, Maiduguri zonal office, has arraigned one Hurso Abba Amma, a lawyer, before Justice Fadawu Umar of the Borno State High court, sitting in Maiduguri on two separate charges.



Amma is alleged to have fraudulently induced one Alhaji Ahmed Kois Abdulkarim to deliver to him the sum of N7 million, under the false pretence that he was selling two plots of land to him as the beneficiary owner.



The charge reads: “That you, Hurso Abba Amma, on or about the 2nd day of November, 2015 at Maiduguri Borno State within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, induced one Alhaji Ahmed kois Abdulkarim to deliver to you the sum of N7,000,000 (Seven Million Naira) in payment of consideration for the sale of 2Nos. of plots of land lying and situated at Nos. 9&10 Dejere Area, Adjacent to Gidan Dambe, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State under the false pretence that you are the Bona fide owner consequent to which you where selling same to him, which fact you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 1(1)(b) and 1(3) of the Advance fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 respective.”



On the other charge, Amma is alleged to have induced Muhammad Nur to deliver to him the sum of N3 million under the false pretence that he was authorized to sell a house.



The charge reads: “That you, Hurso Abba Amma, between September and November 2016, at Maiduguri, Borno State within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, induced one Muhammad Nur to deliver to you the sum of N3,000,000 (Three Million Naira) in payment consideration for purported sale of a house situated at behind Umar Shehu Hospital, Maiduguri, Borno State under the false pretence that you were authorized to sell same for and on behalf of the real owner, which fact you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 1(1)(b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 respectively.”



The defendant pleaded "not guilty" to the charges.



Counsel for the prosecution, A.U. Ringim, thereafter, prayed the court for a trial dates and for the defendant to be remanded in prison.



Justice Umar has adjourned the case for the first charge to May 13, 2019 and the second to May 15, 2019 for "definite hearing" and ordered the remand of Amma in prison.

