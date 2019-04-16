Don't Risk Coming To UK To Become Modern Slaves..British Govt Warns Nigerian Women

Published:

The UK government is backing an advertising campaign urging Nigerian women and girls to find jobs at home instead of “risking a life of modern slavery” in Britain.



Yahoo News UK quotes The Independent as saying that British government has directed that posters be placed in schools, churches and marketplaces in an attempt to reduce human trafficking, sexual exploitation and forced labour.



The campaign focuses on “aspirational stories of women who have established successful careers in Nigeria,” according to the Department for International Development, the medium has reported.



The ‘Not for Sale’ campaign is supported by UK aid and involves the National Crime Agency and the UK’s Joint Border Task Force as well as Nigerian law enforcement.



Citing the example of one Gift Jonathan whose photograph was used as the face of the anti illegal migration campaign, the UK Government notes that Nigeria has one of the highest figures for modern slavery in Africa and is one of the top five countries of origin for modern slavery victims reaching Europe and the UK.



“In 2018 alone, 208 Nigerian nationals were identified as potential victims of trafficking in the UK,” the campaign said.

