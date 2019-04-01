Don't Provoke Me,I Am Not A Nigerian..Nnamdi Kanu Warns FG

Published:

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has asked the Federal Government not to provoke him, adding that he has the capacity to make the country ungovernable.

He described an alleged plan by the Federal Government to arrest him with the International Police as an effort in futility.

He said he was a British citizen and so could not be subjected to any Nigerian law.

Kanu’s reaction followed recent revocation of his bail by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

While dismissing the bail revocation as meaningless and senseless, Kanu said, “I am a Biafran that holds a British citizenship. Nigerian law courts and their judges are of no consequence to me.”

He dared the Federal Government to come for him if it could, stressing that the bail revocation was a ploy by the Federal Government to make the International Police stop him from travelling freely across the world to make a case for the independence of Biafra.

His statement, read in part, “I am not a Nigerian citizen; therefore, your bail revocation is completely meaningless to me. My devotion to the absolute and puritanical pursuit of the total restoration of the sovereignty of the Republic of Biafra is unwavering.

“My lawyers are waiting for an Interpol red notice against my name and all hell will break loose. If the intention of Binta Nyako is to curtail my travels, thereby limiting IPOB diplomatic offensive, then let me assure Biafrans that our enemies have failed.

“Should they request Interpol intervention in this matter, I will give my lawyers here in the UK the instructions we need to launch a no-holds-barred legal assault against Nigeria.

“So, I am waiting for them. Europe and Interpol are not a bunch of wild beasts like Nigerian law courts and her security services. In Europe there is rule of law which is also binding on Interpol.

“The treasonable felony charge they levelled against me is not a crime that could be committed by merely carrying Biafran flag about and preaching secession, but one that could only be committed using guns, bombs and other weapons, which my group has never been associated with.

“I warn the Federal Government not to dare me because I’m capable of causing trouble for Nigeria.”

