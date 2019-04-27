Saturday, 27 April 2019

Curfew Imposed On Kaduna Communities Over Renewed Violence

Published: April 27, 2019
The Kaduna State Government on Friday  placed  violence-prone Kajuru  Local Government Area of the state under a 24-hour  curfew following a fresh ethnic  clash  in Kasuwan Magani community.

The  curfew was  extended to  Kujama and Maraban Rido communities  in Chikun Local Government Area.

Three persons were  killed.

It was learnt  that trouble started when  the  body of an Hausa boy was found dumped in a well.

On Thursday evening, tension enveloped the community following an attack on Adara boys allegedly by some Hausa gangsters.

The  Adara boys, according to a source, were coming from the market when they were attacked and injured  by  the hoodlums.

One of them was  rushed to the St. Gerald Catholic Hospital where he died on Friday morning.

Our correspondent learnt that the community had been plunged into  crisis  since Thursday, with  Adara  boys pitted  against Hausa  boys, following the death of one of the boys that were beaten.

A  source claimed  a house was razed as the two groups clashed.

The source said, “The two boys  were attacked and thoroughly beaten by some Hausa boys. One of them was taken to St. Gerald Hospital where he died as a result of the beating.”

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Kajuru LGA, Cafra Caino, said the situation had been brought under control.

He said, “Yesterday (Thursday)  there was tension and security  officials  were deployed and the whole area was cordoned off.”

The  Senior Special Assistant to the Governor  on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan,  said  the state government decided to place the  two LGAs  under  curfew  as a  preventive measure after reviewing the  security situation in  the areas

