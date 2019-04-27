Curfew Imposed On Kaduna Communities Over Renewed Violence

Published:

The Kaduna State Government on Friday placed violence-prone Kajuru Local Government Area of the state under a 24-hour curfew following a fresh ethnic clash in Kasuwan Magani community.The curfew was extended to Kujama and Maraban Rido communities in Chikun Local Government Area.Three persons were killed.It was learnt that trouble started when the body of an Hausa boy was found dumped in a well.On Thursday evening, tension enveloped the community following an attack on Adara boys allegedly by some Hausa gangsters.The Adara boys, according to a source, were coming from the market when they were attacked and injured by the hoodlums.One of them was rushed to the St. Gerald Catholic Hospital where he died on Friday morning.Our correspondent learnt that the community had been plunged into crisis since Thursday, with Adara boys pitted against Hausa boys, following the death of one of the boys that were beaten.A source claimed a house was razed as the two groups clashed.The source said, “The two boys were attacked and thoroughly beaten by some Hausa boys. One of them was taken to St. Gerald Hospital where he died as a result of the beating.”Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Kajuru LGA, Cafra Caino, said the situation had been brought under control.He said, “Yesterday (Thursday) there was tension and security officials were deployed and the whole area was cordoned off.”The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said the state government decided to place the two LGAs under curfew as a preventive measure after reviewing the security situation in the areas