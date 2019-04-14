Cultists Behead Seven People In Rivers State

Published:

No fewer than seven persons have been feared death Saturday as cultists struck in different parts of the state. It was reported that four persons were killed and beheaded in Omuoko, Aluu Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A source disclosed that suspected cultists stormed Omuoko killed and beheaded individuals identified as Rhino, Justice Azubuike, Nwobueze Eric Woke, and one other victim.

It was learned that Azubuike, had just got admission into Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Iwofe, Port Harcourt, before the incident. The source said the bandits invaded the area with heavy gunfire, shooting sporadically without interference from security operatives.

