Court Remands Lecturer ,Wife In Prison Over 13 Year Old Girl Raped To Death In Benue

Published:

Share This

The Federal High Court in Makurdi on Tuesday remanded in prison Mrs Felicia Ochiga-Ogbuja, wife of the lecturer who, along with his son, allegedly raped 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje to death.Her husband, Andrew Ogbuja, a senior lecturer at Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, and son, Victor Ogbuja, a final year student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, were alleged to have serially raped Ochanya for over five years.The girl died in October last year following complications arising from the alleged sexual molestation she suffered at the hands of father and son.While the lecturer has remained in prison custody his son is still at large.Ochiga-Ogbuja, an employee of the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, is standing trial on one count of failing to take action against the sexual exploitation of the deceased by her husband and her son. The prosecution said she thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 13(4) (b) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.She is also facing trial for harbouring Ochanya, knowing that she was likely to be sexually exploited by her husband and her son.Ochiga-Ogbuja pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read to her.The prosecuting counsel, Swanta Bossan, urged the court to remand her in prison pending the commencement of her trial.But the defence counsel, Mr David Ojile, prayed the court to admit his client to bail.The counsel drew the court’s attention to his client’s bail application dated and filed on April 5, 2019.In his ruling, the trial judge, Justice M. O. Olajuwon, who granted her bail in the sum of N6m, remanded Ochiga-Ogbuja in prison pending when she meets her N2m bail bond.The case was subsequently adjourned till May 10, 2019 for trial.