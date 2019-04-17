Court Orders EFCC To Release Paul Usoro's International Passport

Published:

The Federal High Court in Lagos today granted an order to release the International Passport of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association,Mr Usoro .



However,the business of today could not go on because the Economic and Financial Crimes commission served their counter affidavit in one of the pending motions on the 15th of April and the respondents in the application were still within time to respond.



The reason why the EFCC chose to serve the motion few days before today knowing that the respondents will require time to respond as stipulated by the law is still unsure though there were speculations around the crowded courtroom that the commission did not want the matter to go on today for whatever reason hence the late filing and service of their process which has been due a long time ago.



Mike Ozekhome SAN ,counsel to the applicants expressed his readiness to argue his motion if the applicant withdrew his counter where they made weighty allegations that required a response.He also demanded that it should be put on record that the adjournment was at the instance of the commission.



Chief Wole Olanipekun, Chief Adedipe, Chief Ayorinde,Seni Adio and Udom Udom appeared for Paul Usoro who is being prosecuted in relation to the Professional fees that he earned with other law firms over a period of about two years .



The matter has been adjourned to 10th of May for hearing of pending Motions

