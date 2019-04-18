Court Adjourns NBC DG's Trial Till May 2

Published:

The arraignment of the DG, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Dr. Ishaq Kawu, was stalled yesterday following the absence of the Chief Operating Officer, Pinnacle Communications Limited, Mr. Dipo Onifade.



Kawu, alongside the chairman of Pinnacle, Mr. Lucky Omoluwa, and Onifade were to be arraigned yesterday before Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa of a Federal High Court, Abuja, following their alleged complicity in the misapplication of N2.5 billion seed grant for Digital Switch-Over (DSO) programme of the federal government.



Justice Ogunbanjo-Giwa adjourned the matter till May 2 for the arraignment.

Share This