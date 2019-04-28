Sunday, 28 April 2019

Couple Arrested In Port Harcourt ,With Stolen Baby Hidden Inside A Bag

Published: April 28, 2019
The police in Rivers state has arrested 2 suspected kidnappers seen with a stolen baby.

According to reports, the kidnappers; a man and a woman were seen with the baby hidden inside a handbag.

The suspected were caught along the Aba expressway, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. They were arrested during a stop and search operation in Port-Harcourt.

