Couple Arrested In Port Harcourt ,With Stolen Baby Hidden Inside A Bag

The police in Rivers state has arrested 2 suspected kidnappers seen with a stolen baby.
According to reports, the kidnappers; a man and a woman were seen with the baby hidden inside a handbag.
The suspected were caught along the Aba expressway, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. They were arrested during a stop and search operation in Port-Harcourt.
According to reports, the kidnappers; a man and a woman were seen with the baby hidden inside a handbag.
The suspected were caught along the Aba expressway, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. They were arrested during a stop and search operation in Port-Harcourt.
Categories: Crime
0 comments: