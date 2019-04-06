CNN African Voices Profiles 3 Niche Athletes

Published:

The Globacom-sponsored CNN International’s magazine programme, African Voices, this weekend continues its tradition of bringing to viewers the accomplishments of trendsetters on the continent with the inspirational stories of three outstanding African athletes.

A vignette of the programme released by CNN indicates that the three athletes being featured have carved a niche for themselves by driving social change in their countries through the promotion of body fitness. They are Tshepo Nkhabu of Lesotho, Mitu Monteiro of Sal, Cape Verde, and Kenya’s Saloni Kantaria.

Globacom stated that it was proud of the achievements of these young Africans who have not only recorded astonishing achievements in their fields, but have also inspired thousands of youths in the process.

Nkhabu, who has always believed that “giving is the mother of all successes”, founded a cycling organization called “Hands of Life” at the age of sixteen. In doing this, he addressed the need in his local community of Mafeteng for a recreational centre for youths to use to grow, learn, and develop their leadership skills. The organization has now availed youths in Lesotho a favourable environment to pursue their talents and imbibe leadership skills.

Because of the tremendous impact “Hands of Life” has made on youths, the United States Peace Corps collaborated with the organization to employ cycling and camping to the teaching of essential life skills and HIV prevention in the country which has the world’s second-highest occurrence of HIV.

The second guest, Monteiro, whose real name is Oteniel Jorge Monteiro, is a professional kite surfer who introduced strapless surfing when he could not afford to buy straps. Mitu surfs Teapuchoo, one of the most legendary waves in the world which is located in Tahiti, the largest island in French Polynesia in the South Pacific archipelago. He has, through the sport, launched his community on the world map.

On his part, Kantaria, is an entrepreneur who has brought the possibility of high tech fitness to Nairobi’s residents, motivating the country to embrace the culture of physical fitness as a way of stimulating the development of its human capital.

Her story is a testament to courage and pursuit of convictions. It is an impressive account of how one woman, through courage, strength and convictions, seeks to improve the health of families in her native Kenya. A former competitive tennis player and studio instructor, multi-talented Kantaria quit legal practice to found “Reform Cycling and Strength Studio”, the first indoor boutique cycling and fitness studio in Nairobi.

