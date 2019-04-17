Canadian Govt Denies Requesting For 1m Nigerians

Published:

The Canadian government has condemned the report that it is requesting one million Nigerians to relocate to the country.



The High Commission of Canada to Nigeria faulted the report in a series of tweets on Tuesday.



This followed the emergence of the report titled, “Canada’s Prime Minister begs Nigeria President for one million immigrants” which left many Nigerians asking a series of questions.



In its reaction, the Canadian embassy urged Nigerians not to fall for the report, saying it was too good to be true.



It, however, directed Nigerians to its website for authentic information about travelling to Canada.



The embassy disclosed that no fewer than 4,200 Nigerians were approved for permanent residency in Canada in 2017.



It explained that the figure was almost double the number of the permanent residency approved in the year prior, stressing that Nigerians in Canada make important contributions to both countries.

